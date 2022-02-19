While it may not be the head coaching job he was originally gunning for, Brian Flores has landed a new job amongst the NFL ranks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Flores as a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach.

We have named Brian Flores as our senior defensive assistant/linebackers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 19, 2022

NFL fans took to Twitter to react to this news.

“Insanely excited for this hire,” one Steelers fan wrote.

“Only job to come through. Hopefully he gets another chance in a few years,” another said.

“I’m happy for Brian but I’m not celebrating this. Why not Defensive Coordinator? We shouldn’t clap for a guy getting a position he’s over-qualified for. I’ve never heard of a guy going from HC to Linebackers coach in the same year,” another added.

Following his firing from the Miami Dolphins after the 2021 season, Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three of its organizations — alleging “racism in hiring” within the New York Giants and Denver Broncos, and in his dismissal from the Dolphins franchise. He was a candidate for multiple head coaching jobs in this year’s cycle, but ultimately never landed a gig.

Flores joins the Pittsburgh organization under the only current Black head coach in the league, Mike Tomlin.

“I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL. Brian’s resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team,” Tomlin said after today’s hire.

Prior to his new position with the Steelers, Flores spent three seasons as head coach in Miami. Before that, he served as a longtime defensive assistant under Bill Belichick in New England.