Brian Flores Has Puzzling Response To Question About Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins had no intention of playing Tua Tagovailoa during last night’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Tagovailoa, the team’s No. 5 overall pick from the 2020 draft, sat out the start of the game as he continues to recover from a fractured middle finger on his throwing hand. And with Tua on the bench, backup Jacoby Brissett got the starting nod for the Thursday night contest.

But when Brissett suffered a knee injury early in the third quarter, head coach Brian Flores was forced to make a difficult choice.

Despite his injury, Tagovailoa entered the game and took over under center. Through less than one half of play, the second-year QB led the Dolphins to a 22-10 victory behind 158 yards on 8/13 passing and a one-yard touchdown run.

When asked if Tua would be the Dolphins’ starting quarterback for next week’s matchup against the New York Jets, Flores gave an interesting response.

Just as he has all season, the head coach emphasized that, “Tua is our quarterback.” But he also said he wants to evaluate the health of each QB option before making a final decision.

He asked the media to not make the situation “controversial,” per Dolphins insider Barry Jackson.

Asked if Tua will be starter against Jets, Flores makes clear "Tua is our quarterback" but wants to evaluate health of both before deciding. Says not to turn this into "controversial" situation. it's health based. Says Tua banged his finger. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) November 12, 2021

After the game last night, Flores said Brissett “probably” could’ve returned to the game, but the Miami coaching staff liked what they were seeing from Tagovailoa.

Keeping the young QB in the game may have come at a cost though. Both Tua and Flores indicated that he “banged up” his fractured finger during last’s night’s game.

“It doesn’t feel good, I can tell you that,” Tagovailoa said, per ESPN. “I got it banged up a little bit in the game, but we’ve got 10 days to heal up. So we’ll take all the time we can.”

Coming off their second win in a row (third of the season), the Dolphins will look to continue that streak against the Jets next Sunday.