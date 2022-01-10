Every year there’s one firing in the NFL that tends to shock the football world. This year, it happened in Miami.

The Dolphins fired head coach Brian Flores on Monday morning. Miami finished the year at 9-8, an impressive showing for a team lacking a star quarterback.

A missed playoff opportunity proved to be the end of Flores’ tenure in Miami, though. And he now finds himself jobless ahead of the NFL’s postseason.

Flores released a statement reacting to the firing news on Monday morning.

“I want to thank the Miami Dolphins organization for the opportunity to be the head coach of this team for the last three seasons,” Flores said. “It was an honor to represent the franchise and lead this group of men. I am grateful most of all for the players, coaches and support staff who gave everything they had on a daily basis to help us win games. They deserve the credit for any success on the field, and it was the honor of a lifetime for me to go to work with them every day.

“I have always believed that leadership is really about service, and I did my best to serve the players, the staff and the organization every day. I believe in this team and will always value the relationships my family and I made here.”

The good news is Brian Flores shouldn’t be out of a job for very long.

Three other NFL teams – the Bears, Broncos and Vikings – are currently in the market for a head coach. Each would be wise to give Flores a call.