Brian Flores Reacts To The NFL's Dolphins Punishment

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Brian Flores liked some of the punishment that the Miami Dolphins got, but not all of it.

He and his lawyers released a statement after the Dolphins were stripped from their first-round pick in next year's draft, plus a third and a fourth-rounder in 2024 for tampering.

"I am thankful that the NFL's investigator found my factual allegations against Stephen Ross true. At the same time, I am disappointed to learn that the investigator minimized Mr. Ross's offers and pressure to tank games especially when I wrote and submitted a letter at the time to Dolphins executives documenting my serious concerns regarding this subject at the time which the investigator has in his or her possession," part of the statement read.

Flores was the head coach during that time before he was fired after the 2021 season.

He spent only three seasons with the Dolphins and finished with a 24-25 overall record. He's since been hired by Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin as a defensive assistant.

In the NFL's findings, they discovered that the Dolphins participated in illegal tampering twice. The first time came in 2019 and 2020 when Tom Brady was still with the New England Patriots.

The second time came this past year when they tried to get Sean Payton and Tom Brady to join the organization earlier this year.