Brian Flores Regrets What Happened Against The Bengals Today

Miami coach Brian Flores says he regrets how he handled himself during the brawl between the Dolphins and Bengals on Sunday.

After a second cheap shot on Miami punt returner Jakeem Grant, Flores angrily went after the Bengals’ sideline to give them a piece of his mind. The incident resulted in a bench-clearing brawl that yielded two ejections.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd and Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard were both booted from the game for throwing punches in the scuffle.

Bengals’ WR Tyler Boyd and Dolphins’ CB Xavien Howard ejected for throwing punches. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2020

Brian Flores charged the Cincinnati sideline, appearing to yell at the opposing coaching staff. Players from both teams were forced to restrain the head coach.

Dolphins HC Brian Flores went after the #Bengals after a cheapshot on one of his players pic.twitter.com/NXw09gfyYA — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 6, 2020

Flores told reporters after the game that he regrets losing his cool.

“I have to do a better job. I have to, to not hurt the team,” Flores said, via Safid Deen of the Sun Sentinel. “My emotions got the best of me there. You see somebody you care about get hit like that twice, but I have to do a better job and keep my poise better. We have to do a better job of keeping poise as a team.

“The people in this organization are very important to me. I’m going to try to protect players and coaches, but there’s a better way to do that. Our team played well, won the game. . . . Unfortunately we’re talking about my situation, and that’s what I don’t like.”

While Flores says he let his emotions get the better of him, he still vows to always stand up for his players.

“I’m going to stick up for my players. They’re going to stick up for each other,” Flores said after the game, via Josh Tolentino of TheAthletic.com.

Brian Flores: "I'm going to stick up for my players. They're going to stick up for each other." #Dolphins pic.twitter.com/h8XcJZCGt7 — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) December 6, 2020

Flores’ commitment to his team has certainly won over his Dolphins players. Rookie quarterback Tua Tagavailoa praised his coach’s actions in today’s incident.

“It speaks a lot to [Flores’] character,” Tagovailoa said. “[Grant] got hit, and it wasn’t the first time; it was the second time. He stands up for us as a team. It wasn’t just him. It’s a testament to how close we are as a team.”

After the brawl subsided, Miami ended up taking down Cincinnati 19-7.

At 8-4, the Dolphins are in the midst of their best season in years. Brian Flores and his team currently sit in second place in the AFC East, just a half game behind the 8-3 Bills.

Miami have a tough matchup against the Chiefs next Sunday.