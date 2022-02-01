The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Brian Flores Releases A Statement On His NFL Lawsuit

Brian Flores speaking to the media after being named the Miami Dolphins head coach.DAVIE, FL - FEBRUARY 04: Brian Flores speaks during a press conference as he is introduced as the new Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on February 4, 2019 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Brian Flores has decided to sue the New York Giants and the NFL as a whole for racial discrimination.

Flores thinks that he can prove how the Giants interviewed him as part of “The Rooney Role” after already deciding to hire Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Flores thinks he is right with this because he was texting Patriots head coach Bill Belichick who seems to mistakingly congratulate him three days before the interview.

Flores has now released a statement after filing this lawsuit acknowledging the risk, but also how he wants to make a positive change moving forward.

“God has gifted me with a special talent to coach the game of football, but the need for change is bigger than my personal goals,” Flores said. “In making my decision to file the class action complaint today, I understand that I may be risking coaching the game that I love and that has done so much for my family and me. My sincere hope is that by standing up against systemic racism in the NFL, others will join me to ensure that positive change is made for generations to come.”

This is shaping up to be a massive story for the NFL as the offseason gets set to begin in less than two weeks.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.