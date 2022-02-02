Brian Flores Reportedly Interviewed For NFL Head Coaching Job Today

Brian Flores has been a busy man today.

In addition to filing a bombshell lawsuit against the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices, the former Miami Dolphins head coach also interviewed for the New Orleans Saints’ vacancy on Tuesday.

According to Saints insider Mike Triplett, Flores interviewed for the job earlier today in Mobile, Alabama.

Follow Marcel for ESPN’s developing news story on Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL. Flores interviewed for the Saints’ head coaching job Tuesday in Mobile, a source confirmed. https://t.co/VgeLktKJzD — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) February 1, 2022

Flores’ lawsuit specifically called out three NFL franchises: the Dolphins, Giants and Broncos.

During his head coaching stint in Miami, Flores claims that team owner Stephen Ross tried to pay him to throw games in order to “tank” for better draft position. Ross also allegedly tried to “con him” into violating the NFL’s tampering policy and ultimately fired him when he wouldn’t do so.

The lawsuit also featured a potentially-damning text conversation between Flores and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. In these messages, Belichick told his former assistant that the Giants had already selected new head coach Brian Daboll before Flores even had his interview with the team.

Finally, Flores claims that then-GM John Elway and team president Joe Ellis showed up an hour late to his head coaching interview with the Denver Broncos back in 2019. At the meeting, the two executives allegedly looked “completely disheveled” from what Flores thought was a long night of “heavy drinking.”

The Saints are on the hunt for their next head coach following the departure of longtime leader Sean Payton. Hopefully today’s interview with the Brian Flores wasn’t just a “sham” interview scheduled to satisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule.