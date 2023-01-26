Brian Flores Reportedly Interviewing For Prominent Job Today

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 28: Assistant coach Brian Flores of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium on August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores continues to receive more job interviews this hiring cycle.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Vikings will interview Flores this Thursday for their opening at defensive coordinator.

The Vikings have conducted a wide-ranging search for a new defensive coordinator, meeting with Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai and Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

Flores, who led the Dolphins from 2019-2021, is a worthy candidate for the gig.

Flores already had interviews with the Browns and Cardinals since they also have openings at defensive coordinator. Additionally, he interviewed with the Cardinals for their head coaching vacancy

Breer reported that Flores is still in the mix to become the next head coach of the Cardinals. Since nothing is guaranteed, it makes sense for him to explore other options.

Flores, 41, is a very well respected coach in NFL circles. We'll see if that leads to him getting a promotion this offseason.