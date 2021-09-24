Brian Flores Reveals His Expecation For WR Will Fuller This Weekend

Wide receiver Will Fuller is set to make his long-awaited Miami Dolphins debut later this weekend.

After missing Week 1 while serving the final game of his six-game suspension for violating the league’s PED regulations, the former Texans star missed Week 2 with an unspecified “personal matter.”

Fuller returned to the Dolphins’ facilities earlier this week. Head coach Brian Flores said he’s been “working hard” and they’re putting the “finishing touches” on a game plan involving the 27-year-old wideout, per Miami insider Travis Wingfield.

Before he was hit with his PED suspension last year, Fuller was in the midst of the best season of his career. Through 11 games, the former first-round draft pick notched career highs in receptions (53), yards (879) and touchdowns (8).

Unfortunately for Fuller and the Dolphins, he will be making his return in conjunction with an injury for starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. With Tua out after suffering fractured ribs in Week 2, Fuller will be catching passes from veteran backup Jacoby Brissett.

Looking to bounce back after a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins will face off against a red-hot Las Vegas Raiders squad on Sunday afternoon.