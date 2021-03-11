Brian Flores Shares His Reaction To The Quarterback Speculation

Despite selecting Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick less than a year ago, the Miami Dolphins have been linked to plenty of quarterback speculation this offseason.

But, amid all these swirling rumors, third-year head coach Brian Flores remains convinced Tagovailoa will be the Dolphin’s QB moving forward.

According to NFL insider Andrew Siciliano, Flores sat down for lunch with the rising-sophomore quarterback on Wednesday afternoon. When asked about his reaction to the Miami QB speculation early today, the head coach reaffirmed his confidence in Tagovailoa.

“My reaction is…I’m just excited to work with Tua,” Flores said.

Brian Flores had lunch with Tua Tagovailoa yesterday. Flores still supports him. How does Flores react to rampant speculation that the Dolphins are looking for a QB? "My reaction is…I'm just excited to work with Tua." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 11, 2021

The most significant trade rumors surrounding the franchise involve superstar Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

From the very moment the Houston quarterback started voicing his displeasure with his current franchise, Miami emerged as a potential trade destination.

With the upside potential of their young QB and a wealth of draft picks to use as trade fodder, the Dolphins are well equipped to put together a deal that makes even the apprehensive Texan’s front office happy. As a proven superstar option, Watson would transform Miami into a completed product rather than a work in progress.

That being said, it’s looking like the Dolphins will stick to their guns and ride with the former Alabama quarterback.

In his first NFL season, Tua had an up and down year. After backing up veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick for the first half of the season, the rookie got his first start in a Week 8 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Following three straight wins in his starting debut, he was benched in a Week 11 loss to the Denver Broncos. Flores benched Tua a couple more times after a few inconsistent performances in the final stretches of the season.

With his rookie jitters now out of the way, maybe Tua can start to reach the potential Flores sees in him.