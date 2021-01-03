Brian Flores Sums Up Sunday Afternoon’s Blowout Loss

The Miami Dolphins had a golden opportunity to claim their playoff spot with a win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for Brian Flores and his squad, they weren’t even close.

Miami got down big early and stayed there all game. At halftime, the Dolphins trailed 28-6 — by the end of the game, the lead had ballooned to 56-26.

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a rough game, throwing three interceptions in the blowout loss. While most of the blame typically falls on the QB, Brian Flores made sure to assure the media that this game was on everybody.

“We didn’t coach it well. We didn’t play well. I’m not going to sit here and put it on one player,” Flores said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

"We didn't coach it well. We didn't play well. I'm not going to sit here and put it on one player," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) January 3, 2021

After allowing a whopping 56 points, clearly a large portion of the blame should fall on the defensive unit.

This was by far the most points allowed by the Miami defense all season. The second most was 33 points put up by the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 14 loss.

While the Bills offense has been elite all season, the Dolphins weren’t even going against the A-team all game. With a healthy halftime lead and a guaranteed spot in the playoffs, Buffalo rested a good portion of its starters in the second half — including rising-star QB Josh Allen.

The loss today puts the Dolphins’ playoff hopes in some shaky hands.

Brian Flores and his squad will now have to sit back and pray for a miracle win from the Jaguars. Jacksonville has the worst record in the NFL at 1-16 and are currently trailing 10-0 to the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter.

The Dolphins haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 and their last playoff victory came all the way back in 2000.