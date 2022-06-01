Brian Griese Reacts To ESPN Hiring Troy Aikman To Replace Him

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 08: ESPN Monday Night Football announcer Brian Griese looks on prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

It wasn't all bad for Brian Griese after ESPN chose to go in another direction for its "Monday Night Football" crew.

The former Pro Bowl QB ended up landing on his feet in San Francisco as the 49ers new quarterbacks coach. Acknowledging that when the network chose to bring on FOX's Troy Aikman, the writing was essentially on the wall.

Explaining via NBC's Pro Football Talk:

I got to a point where I needed a new challenge. That, coupled with the moment where ESPN decided to go in a different direction — I’m not saying they didn’t — but they got a bigger fish. I understand the dynamics of that. I always knew that that possibility and probably likelihood was out there. But I did get to do it at the highest level for two years, and I loved every minute of it. So I had a decision to make at that point. This opportunity came up, and it was a challenge that I wanted to run towards and not away from. I’m excited about it. I’m rejuvenated by the opportunity to get back in the arena to compete, to win and lose and lead and be part of something bigger than yourself. That’s a real gift.

Griese's stop in The Bay marks his first ever coaching gig.

And while he doesn't have any coaching aspirations beyond the QBs job, he's said that he's "all-in" on teaching the team's signal-callers the position.

As for ESPN, they move forward with longtime pairing of Aikman and Joe Buck, who'll look to revive the once iconic broadcast.