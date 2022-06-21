Brian Hartline Getting Massive Praise For His Performance

PISCATAWAY, NJ - OCTOBER 02: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline warms up prior to the college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Rutgers Scarlet Knights on October 2,2021 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has successfully recruited top wide receiver talent for years.

The Buckeyes assistant is at it again this offseason, landing two of the nation's best wideout recruits in a two-day span.

Just one day after Hartline landed five-star wide receiver recruit Carnell Tate, he also brought in five-star Brandon Inniss. These two highly-touted recruits are the No. 2 and No. 3 wide receiver prospects in the 2023 class, per 247Sports.

Fans from around the college football world are marveling at Hartline's recruiting prowess.

"The impact Brian Hartline has had on the Ohio State football program is getting up there. He's a wizard at recruiting," one fan wrote.

"I see what happened here. Brian Hartline watched his wide receivers go back-to-back in the NFL Draft so now he had to go back-to-back with the commits," another added.

Hartline, a former Ohio State/NFL star receiver, has turned the Buckeye's wide receiver room into one of the most consistently elite groups in the country. Two of his top receivers — Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave — were selected with the No. 10 and No. 11 picks in this year's NFL draft.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming, two more of Hartline's five-star recruits, are expected to lead the way for the Buckeyes this coming season alongside four-star recruit Marvin Harrison Jr.