Brian Hartline Trending Following Ohio State's Latest Commitment

Brian Hartline sure can pick 'em. Since taking over as Ohio State's wide receivers coach, the former Buckeye standout has earned a number of five-star WR recruits and sent some big names to the NFL.

Over the past five years, no school has landed more top-50 receivers. Thanks in large part to Hartline's reported recruiting wizardry.

The OSU assistants name got to trending Monday after Ohio State landed another top WR commitment.

"Since the 2019 recruiting cycle, Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline has earned commitments from five five-star receivers: Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming, Emeka Egbuka and now Carnell Tate," tweeted RJ Young.

"Ohio State WR coach Brian Hartline is a pretty good recruiter, I’d say," remarked Chris Vannini. "Just an insane run of WR talent."

"Carnell Tate's addition continues Brian Hartline's ridiculous run of landing premier wide receivers, becoming the fifth top-50 wide receiver in five years to commit to Ohio State," noted a Buckeyes fan site.

"Brian Hartline to his receiver room in 2023."

"Brian Hartline has now been a primary or secondary recruiter on 18 four- or five-star recruits that Ohio State has landed in the last four recruiting cycles," pointed out On3 Sports' Matt Zenitz.

OSU becoming WRU?