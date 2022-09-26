Brian Hoyer Is Set To Take Over: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 18: Brian Hoyer #5 of the New England Patriots warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

It's been two years since veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer started an NFL game. But for just the third time in the last five seasons, he's set to get another chance to start.

New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones was injured in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He is expected to miss at least Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, and maybe more games after that.

The injury to Jones has thrust Hoyer back into the starting job. His last start came in 2020 - a 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs where he completed just 15 passes for 130 yards and an interception before being pulled.

It's not official that Hoyer will start just yet. But he stands a much better chance at getting the start than rookie Bailey Zappe.

NFL fans aren't exactly jumping for joy at the news though. Many are pointing out that wins have been few and far between for the journeyman quarterback over the past few years:

Brian Hoyer is in his third stint with the New England Patriots since joining them in 2009 as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State.

In 13 seasons, Hoyer has started games for seven different NFL teams. He has 10,631 passing yards, 53 touchdowns and 35 interceptions in 75 career games, all while completing 59-percent of his passes.

The Patriots could certainly do worse than Hoyer as a backup to Mac Jones.

Will Hoyer be able to lead the Patriots to any wins?