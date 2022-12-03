Brian Kelly Asked About Jayden Daniels Injury At Halftime

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Brian Kelly of LSU Tigers looks on during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Caesars Superdome on September 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Tigers find themselves down big in the first half of Saturday's SEC Championship, but the story for Brian Kelly's squad is the health of Jayden Daniels.

Daniels took a hard hit from a Georgia defender in the opening quarter and was visibly limping throughout the game. Heading into the halftime locker room, Kelly was asked about his QB's status, telling CBS' Jenny Dell:

He’s obviously gritty, fought through it through that drive, led us to a field goal. He’s a tough kid, he’s obviously banged up and he wants to play and he’s out there competing.

Daniels finished the half completing 16-of-24 passes for 208 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

An admirable performance for sure, but it may not be enough to overcome Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs abundance of weapons. Bennett has already completed four passing TDs and is spreading the ball all across the field.

Daniels, Kelly and LSU have a 25-point deficit to overcome in the final two frames.