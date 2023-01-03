Brian Kelly Broke His Silence On The LSU Football Rumors

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers reacts during a game at Tiger Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Rumors about LSU football players and staff have swirled over the past few days — and head coach Brian Kelly finally broke his silence about these rumors after his team's Citrus Bowl blowout over Purdue.

Kelly said these rumors have no merit, but they gained so much traction that he felt the need to address them.

During his postgame press conference, Kelly said no assistant coaches or support staffers have done anything to warrant dismissal. In fact, he said they've all upheld a "high standard."

Look, I hold our players to high standards, and they know that. We have a high standard. I have been in it for three decades. We have high standards for everybody that is in our program, and that includes coaches and support staff and anybody that is affiliated with this program. They are held to that highest of standard as well. There are no coaches or support staff that are currently with me that have done anything that would require me to feel as they haven’t met the highest of standards that are required within our program.

In his first season with the Tigers, Kelly led LSU to a 10-4 record and Citrus Bowl victory. The team also finished as SEC Championship runners-up to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.