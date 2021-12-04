Brian Kelly Has Honest Comment On Notre Dame’s Playoff Case Without Him

After Brian Kelly’s sudden departure from South Bend, questions arose regarding the Fighting Irish’s College Football Playoff chances without their 12-year head coach.

Could Kelly’s absence from the sideline keep Notre Dame from sneaking into this year’s final four teams?

During this week’s addition of ESPN’s College GameDay, Kelly addressed these concerns.

“I haven’t seen coaches play the game before. Players play the game,” he said.

Earlier this week, College Football Playoff selection committee chair Gary Barta said his team has the right to view things differently.

“Once the championship games wrap up, our protocol does include the ability for the committee to consider a player or a coach not being available,” Barta said on Tuesday. “Should that have an effect on the outcome of a game, that can be considered. At this point, we’ll have to wait and see how that factors in.”

However, Barta seemed to change his tune when he spoke on College GameDay today.

“I’d be really surprised if it factors into the conversation at all,” Barta said.

With one loss on the year to now-No. 4 Cincinnati, Notre Dame is currently ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff poll. If some combination of No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Cincinnati or No. 5 Oklahoma State lose in their conference championship games today, the Irish may have a shot to sneak their way into the top four.

Wasting no time in selecting it next head coach, Notre Dame will now be led by former defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.