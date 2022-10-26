Brian Kelly Has Honest Reaction To Facing Bryce Young

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers reacts during a game at Tiger Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

This coming Saturday, Brian Kelly and the No. 18 LSU Tigers will welcome No. 6 Alabama into Death Valley for a marquee SEC matchup.

The Tigers will have their hands full with Heisman Trophy contender Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide offense. During his press conference on Tuesday, Kelly shared his thoughts on facing off against the superstar quarterback.

This will be LSU's third game against a top-10 team in the past four weeks. Each of these team's rolled out a mobile QB option like Young. The Tigers' last three quarterback opponents were Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.

“They’ve all been so difficult to defend and this will be the most difficult,” Kelly said. “I think what’s most difficult with [Young] is improvising. His ability to improvise, and as he improvises, he’s making plays. He’s getting the ball out to skill players. An enormous, I think, challenge, for our defense to contain him in some fashion. Maybe you have to look at how do you slow him down a little bit, because he just is that good of a player.”

Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, has logged 1,906 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions through the Crimson Tides' first seven games of the season. He also has 137 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Saturday's game will kickoff under the lights at Tiger Stadium at 7 p.m. ET.