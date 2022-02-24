The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Brian Kelly Jokes About His Play-Calling Decision At LSU

A closeup of Brian Kelly smiling during a Notre Dame football game.SOUTH BEND, IN - SEPTEMBER 01: Head coach Brian Kelly of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on prior to their game against the Michigan Wolverines at Notre Dame Stadium on September 1, 2018 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

LSU introduced new offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock on Thursday. He comes to Baton Rouge with an extensive track record, including a stint with new Tigers head coach Brian Kelly at Notre Dame.

The reunion creates an interesting dynamic for LSU’s offense. On the question of who’s running the show, Kelly jokingly offered a simple solution, telling reporters he deserves the credit whenever a play goes well.

He then provided a serious response when explaining that Denbrock will call the plays, with Kelly overseeing everything from a big-picture role.

When taking the podium, Denbrock said the offense is “just in the beginning stages” of establishing an identity that will strive for balance.

As Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator last season, Denbrock led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff with 36.9 points per game. His credentials certainly justify a hands-on play-calling role at Death Valley.

LSU has floundered the last two years, compelling the school to assemble a new coaching regime. The Tigers went 6-7 last season, averaging 19.7 points over its final six games after a 49-42 shootout win over Florida on October 16.

Regardless of who calls the shots and takes the praise (or blame), Kelly and Denbrock will look to restore the SEC program’s prestige.

About Andrew Gould