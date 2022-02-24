Brian Kelly Jokes About His Play-Calling Decision At LSU

LSU introduced new offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock on Thursday. He comes to Baton Rouge with an extensive track record, including a stint with new Tigers head coach Brian Kelly at Notre Dame.

The reunion creates an interesting dynamic for LSU’s offense. On the question of who’s running the show, Kelly jokingly offered a simple solution, telling reporters he deserves the credit whenever a play goes well.

Brian Kelly jokes: "Let's get this clear. I call all the good plays." Says Mike Denbrock will call plays, which allows Kelly to run the whole team//big picture/build relationships like the last few years at ND, but he'll still be very involved and not detached. #LSU — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) February 24, 2022

He then provided a serious response when explaining that Denbrock will call the plays, with Kelly overseeing everything from a big-picture role.

When taking the podium, Denbrock said the offense is “just in the beginning stages” of establishing an identity that will strive for balance.

Mike Denbrock describes the LSU offense as a work in progress. Says it will be multiple. They will run the ball effectively and stretch the field. It will be LSU’s offense, not Denbrock’s offense. “We’re just in the beginning stages.” — Julie Boudwin (@Julie_Boudwin) February 24, 2022

As Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator last season, Denbrock led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff with 36.9 points per game. His credentials certainly justify a hands-on play-calling role at Death Valley.

LSU has floundered the last two years, compelling the school to assemble a new coaching regime. The Tigers went 6-7 last season, averaging 19.7 points over its final six games after a 49-42 shootout win over Florida on October 16.

Regardless of who calls the shots and takes the praise (or blame), Kelly and Denbrock will look to restore the SEC program’s prestige.