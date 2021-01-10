Brian Kelly Reveals His Advice For Ryan Day, Ohio State

Notre Dame played Alabama tougher than expected in the College Football Playoff semifinal contest on New Year’s Day. The Crimson Tide topped the Fighting Irish, 31-14, to advance to the national championship game.

Alabama is set to take on Ohio State in the national title game on Monday night.

Ahead of the clash between the Crimson Tide and the Buckeyes, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly revealed his advice for Ryan Day.

What can Ohio State do to slow down Alabama’s offense? Here’s what Kelly said during an appearance on Get Up!

“Well, I think there has to be a similar plan (to what Notre Dame did), and that starts with what you do on the offensive side of the ball. And that is, you know, running the football,” Kelly said. “I think Ohio State has the ability to run the football but they also have, you know, great playmakers on the perimeter and, you know, we would have liked to have a little bit more firepower on the perimeter. I think Ohio State has that. But I think it starts with their ability to run the football and to use some clock.

“Now look, you do want to limit some of the possessions. That is an all-star offense that they have at Alabama, so limiting possession would be a smart thing to do. So, I think you start there and you build it accordingly.”

Ohio State’s offense has a lot more firepower than Notre Dame’s, so the Buckeyes probably don’t need to slow the game down as much as the Fighting Irish did.

Still, the Buckeyes would be wise to limit Alabama’s offense as much as possible.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN on Monday night.