Brian Kelly Reacts To Environment At Tiger Stadium Last Weekend

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Brian Kelly of the LSU Tigers reacts during a game at Tiger Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Alabama-LSU game was one of the best college football games of the season thus far.

It had back-and-forth action and plenty of drama to go along with it. In the end, LSU notched the upset and gave Alabama its second straight loss.

That loss also likely knocked the Crimson Tide out of the College Football Playoff race.

Brian Kelly, who has coached in a lot of high-stakes games throughout his coaching career, thinks that the crowd environment played a big role in helping the Tigers secure the upset win.

“I think it was one of the best-sustained atmospheres that I’ve coached in,” Kelly said, via Saturday Down South. "The play was so good on both sides of the ball that it engaged the fans for 4 quarters. Usually, there’s an up and down where there’s a bit of a lull, but the way the kids played on both sides of the ball, it kept the fans on the edge of their seats all night.”

The Tigers converted on a two-point conversion in overtime to stun the Tide, 32-31. They easily could've just sent it to double overtime, but Kelly decided to gamble and it paid off in a big way.

Next up for the Tigers is a date with the Aggies of Texas A&M on Nov. 12. If they're able to win out, they'll make the SEC Championship Game.

Kickoff will be at Noon ET