Brian Kelly Reacts To LSU Quarterback's Surprise Retirement

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 01: Brian Kelly speaks after being introduced as the head football coach of the LSU Tigers during a news conference at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

On Monday, veteran LSU quarterback Myles Brennan decided to call it a career after five seasons in Baton Rouge.

Shortly after, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly thanked the QB for everything he did for the LSU program:

We are grateful for everything he has done for LSU Football. Myles is a great leader who has made a tremendous impact on this program, and he has earned the respect of everyone here through his commitment and love for LSU. Myles has always embodied the traits required to fulfill our mission to graduate champions, and we have full confidence those traits will help him succeed as every step of his journey moving forward.

A former four-star quarterback out of Mississippi, Brennan joined the Tigers in 2017. This would've been his sixth season at LSU after making three career starts as a career backup.

In those three starts, he threw for 1,112 yards and tossed 11 touchdowns.

However, Brennan was informed that he will not be the team's starting QB this fall. Sun Devils transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier will now battle it out for QB1.