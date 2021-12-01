Brian Kelly Reportedly Tried To Hire 1 Ohio State Assistant Coach

In his first day with the official head coaching title at LSU, Brian Kelly is already looking to make some significant moves in building his assistant staff.

According to reports from Notre Dame insider Pete Sampson of The Athletic, Kelly attempted to poach running backs coach Tony Alford from the Ohio State Buckeyes program. Alford, who served as an assistant under Kelly in South Bend from 2010-14, reportedly plans to stay put in Columbus for the time being.

Source: One of LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s first attempted staff moves was to reunite with Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford, but the Buckeyes assistant plans to remain in Columbus. Alford served as an assistant for Kelly at Notre Dame from 2010-14. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) November 30, 2021

It’s currently unclear how many (if any) of Kelly’s former assistants will follow him to Baton Rouge. But given the way he left the Fighting Irish program, the former 12-year Notre Dame coach may have to look elsewhere for his new assistant staff.

Before Kelly was even officially named as the Tigers’ head coach, reports already began to surface about possible coaching staff moves. According to reports from ESPN national recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton on Monday, the newly-hired head coach is planning to retain LSU recruiting coordinator Corey Raymond and running backs coach Kevin Faulk.

Leaving his former Notre Dame team on the cusp of a College Football Playoff appearance, Kelly joined the rebuilding LSU program on a massive 10-year, $95 million deal.

The university will introduce Brian Kelly as the team’s new head coach in an official press conference tomorrow afternoon.