Brian Kelly Reveals If He Considered Going For Two

ATLANTA, GA - December 6: Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly speaks at the College Football Playoff Semifinal Head Coaches News Conference on December 6, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Week 1 of the college football season saw Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers stunned at the Superdome by Florida State, losing on a blocked extra point after a 99-yard touchdown drive.

But after Jayden Daniels found Jaray Jenkins in the endzone for a touchdown that brought the game within a point, did Kelly consider going for two points and the win?

Speaking to the media after the loss, Kelly admitted that he did consider it, but only for "a slight moment." He explained that in the moment he didn't want to tempt fate and wanted to go with the higher-probability play instead.

“[I] felt like, in that situation, that it was the prudent and percentage-wise that we were gonna be able to execute it,” Brian Kelly said.

Unfortunately, all of the math in the world couldn't save LSU's special teams. It wasn't just the kicker either.

LSU nearly lost the game on a muffed punt with just minutes remaining in the game. It took a miracle FSU fumble just for the Tigers to get the ball back at their own 1-yard line.

From there, Jayden Daniels took over, doing everything he had to do to put LSU in a position to at least tie the game.

But Brian Kelly has to take the lion's share of the blame for LSU's embarrassing start to the season. They are currently the only SEC team with a loss.