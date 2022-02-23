Brian Kelly Says LSU Is ‘Not Ready To Play,’ But Will Be

Brian Kelly has the tall task of turning around LSU’s football program following two stagnant seasons.

As he told reporters during Wednesday’s press conference, via On3’s Stephen Samra, the team still has a lot of work ahead of them.

“We’re not ready to play,” Kelly said. “If we have to play tomorrow, we’re not ready yet. But we will be ready. It’s going to be a process for us.

“I like the facts — like many teams that I’ve had in the past, at this time, this is the fifth time I’ve done this — there’s a want to. They recognize, and they are aware of what they’ve done the last two years. Cumulatively, it’s been .500. And that’s not good enough. So there is a desire to want to change that. And so, there is that want to.”

However, Kelly believes his club will take those necessarily steps before Week 1.

“Now, we’ve got a lot of things that we’ve got to work on to be the championship program that we want to be. But I guess like everything else, as long as we have a group of players that are committed to do what we want to do here, we’re pretty confident that we can get them there come opening day.”

Kelly and Co. still have plenty of time to shape up; LSU hosts Florida State in its season opener on September 4.

After winning the 2019 national title behind Joe Burrow, LSU went 5-5 in 2020 and 6-7 last season. Those underwhelming campaigns prompted the Tigers to replace Ed Orgeron with Kelly, who signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with performance-based incentives.

Expectations will be sky-high in Death Valley after hiring the former Notre Dame head coach. Kelly may not think his team is ready to meet them just yet, but these comments could be his way of motivating players and staff to rise to the challenge.