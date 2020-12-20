Despite a 34-10 blowout loss to Clemson in the ACC championship game on Saturday night, Brian Kelly still believes his Notre Dame football team is top four in the nation.

Of course there’s some bias in these statements, but the Fighting Irish coach was adamant about his team’s resume after the game. Kelly says Notre Dame deserves a College Football Playoff spot “without question.”

“We did not have that consistency in performance that we had all year. And some of it is who we played today. We played an outstanding football team,” Kelly told reporters in a postgame press conference. “There’s no doubt this football team is one of the best four teams in the country, and we’ll leave the rest up to the committee.”

Kelly also brought up his team’s high-profile victories this year — including one against No. 1 Clemson earlier in the season.

“We’ve got two top 15 wins. We’ve got a win over this Clemson team, which was No. 1 in the country. I don’t think anybody has a resume with those two wins. And we played 11 games. That matters.”

As much as it may pain Notre Dame critics, Kelly makes some solid arguments for his team. With a win over Clemson, the Fighting Irish have a proven ability to compete with a top team in the country.

The same cannot be said for the other remaining squads on the playoff bubble.

No. 5 Texas A&M is a potential option to take over the spot, but the Aggies suffered a far worse 52-24 loss to No. 2 Alabama in Week 2. 8-0 Cincinnati is another option, but the playoff committee has made it very clear that the Bearcats’ strength of schedule is not strong enough to propel them to the top.

With Notre Dame sitting at 10-1, the selection committee would be hard pressed to allow another team to crack the top four.