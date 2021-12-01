Brian Kelly Was Asked If USC Showed Any Interest

On Wednesday, Brian Kelly was formally introduced as the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly shocked the college football world with his sudden departure from South Bend to the bayou.

Before talking to media members at LSU’s campus, Kelly stopped in on the “Dan Patrick Show.” One of the topics that came up was USC’s reported interest.

This is what the former Notre Dame coach had to say:

On the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday, Brian Kelly listed his reasons for leaving Notre Dame for LSU https://t.co/LzTtHsbeNi — SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) December 1, 2021

“I think there was a lot of interest from others schools,” Kelly said. “But again for me, it was let’s get through the season and once we did, we kinda of measured what was the best situation for me.”

Kelly revealed his first conversations with the Tigers came after Notre Dame‘s win over Stanford on November 27.

“My agent handles all that stuff, so I couldn’t tell you exactly because he doesn’t keep me in the loop in all these things,” Kelly told Patrick. “He kind of calls me when he thinks the time is right. It was obviously after our last game and we struck a deal pretty quickly.”

"I was at that time in my career where I was looking for that new challenge." -Brian Kelly on why he decided to leave #NotreDame for #LSU#FightIrish #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/OUyvPDrmaO — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) December 1, 2021

After five straight 10-win seasons with Notre Dame, it seemed time for Brian Kelly to find his next challenge.

While LSU moved fast to lure Kelly down south, USC moved even faster to get Lincoln Riley on a plane to Los Angeles. It was seemingly hours before Riley’s rumored jump to Southern Cal became a reality.

Now both schools are poised for new eras behind two of the top coaches in all of college football.