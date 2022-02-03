A notable wrestler has been pulled from his AEW match on Wednesday night after troubling past comments surfaced online.

Tony Khan announced on Wednesday night that star wrestler Brian Kendrick will not be partaking in tonight’s match.

“We’ve been made aware of abhorrent & offensive comments made in the past by Brian Kendrick. There’s no room in AEW for the views expressed by Brian. We think it’s best for all that Brian be pulled from tonight’s card as we gather more info. We’ll announce a replacement bout ASAP,” he announced.

Bleacher Report had some details on the past comments that surfaced:

In one video from 2011, Kendrick references a conspiracy theory about “Jewish medics” arriving in the aftermath of the 2010 Haiti earthquake and harvesting the organs of the victims. Culture Crossfire recapped a 2013 video Kendrick recorded for Highspots in which he downplayed the Holocaust and repeated a false claim that the extent of the genocide was “overblown.”

Kendrick, 42, last wrestled in October of 2020.

He had recently been released from WWE after spending some time in a behind-the-scenes role. He was set to make his return to the ring with AEW on Wednesday night.