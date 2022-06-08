Brian Mitchell Sounds Off Today: NFL World Reacts

ASHBURN, VA - JUNE 10: Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio of the Washington Football Team reacts during mandatory minicamp at Inova Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2021 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Brian Mitchell isn't happy with the Washington Commanders right now.

The 106.7 The Fan analyst ranted about defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's controversial tweets/statements and why head coach Ron Rivera doesn't care to discuss it.

Here's Mitchell's long-winded answer.

NFL fans think that Mitchell made some pretty good points in his answer about the entire situation.

Del Rio made headlines when he wondered why the protests during the summer of 2020 weren't being questioned like the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 of last year.

"I can look at images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal," Del Rio said.

We'll have to see if Rivera does address these comments at some point. In any case, this is a storyline that likely isn't going to go away anytime soon.