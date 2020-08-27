Look: Brian Urlacher Sends Controversial Message To NBA Players

Former Chicago Bears star linebacker Brian Urlacher sent a controversial message to NBA players on his Instagram Story.

NBA players boycotted Wednesday’s playoff games in the wake of the Jacob Blake police shooting in Wisconsin. Thursday’s games will also reportedly be boycotted, though games are expected to resume this weekend.

Urlacher posted a controversial message on his Instagram Story in reaction to the NBA players sitting out.

“Brett Favre played the (Monday Night Football) game the day his dad died, threw four TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity.

NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police,” the message read.

Brian Urlacher calls out NBA players pic.twitter.com/JNAkngSq5b — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 27, 2020

NBA players are boycotting games for social justice and police reform. While Favre’s play that night was moving, it’s not really a comparable situation at all.

Urlacher, 42, played in the NFL for the Chicago Bears from 2000-12. He was a first-round NFL Draft pick out of New Mexico.

The former Bears star is one of the best linebackers in recent NFL history. Urlacher made eight Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams.

Urlacher, a Washington native, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018 in his first year of eligibility.