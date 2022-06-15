Brian Urlacher Reveals What It Was Like Playing Against Aaron Rodgers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 19: Brian Urlacher #54 of the Chicago Bears lines up against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park on November 19, 2012 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Not many quarterbacks got the better of former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher over the course of his 13-year career.

However, when Aaron Rodgers took over in Green Bay, the Hall of Famer described what a nightmare it was to face the Packers QB.

"I played against him twice a year, we could not beat those [expletives]," Urlacher told the "Pat McAfee Show."

"He's the reason they're as good as they are. ... You can put whatever receivers you want to in there, I don't care who it is. He's gonna make them better."

Continuing on, the eight-time Pro Bowler marveled at nearly every aspect of Aaron's game.

Explaining, "Number one, he's got a great arm. Very accurate, smart... Just like Tom [Brady], just like Peyton [Manning], they all know exactly what you're doing before the ball is snapped."

"It's amazing how good of a position he puts his team in because he doesn't turn the ball over," Urlacher continued. "The guy is unbelievable at putting the ball on the money ... You're just not gonna fool him."

Aaron Rodgers has been terrorizing the Bears since 2008. And Chicago fans shouldn't expect a let up going into next season either.