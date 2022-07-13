Brian Urlacher Suggests Former Players Claim To Have CTE "Just To Be In F***ing Lawsuit"

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 17: Brian Urlacher is honored with a Ring of Excellence ceremony for his recent induction into the Hall of Fame at Soldier Field on September 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Late last month, former Chicago Bears star Brian Urlacher made some questionable comments on a podcast.

Speaking with fellow NFL player Will Compton for the June 29th edition of the podcast Bussin’ With The Boys, the players discussed the impact of football on CTE.

During the conversation, Urlacher suggested that former players are claiming to have CTE just so they can join a lawsuit against the NFL.

Here's what he said, via Mediaite:

“I feel like I’m decently sharp still. You know, there’s some things I forget, but my friends forget shit too,” Urlacher said. “I feel like I’m still doing pretty well. There are some guys I played with who claimed — I don’t know, here’s the problem now with all the guys with the CTE, if they do have it, I feel for them, but there’s guys who say they have it just so they can be in the f***ing lawsuit,” Urlacher replied.

Urlacher suggested they just want money from the NFL, while others are actually living with the consequences of CTE.

“They want that money from the NFL and I get it, man," he said. "You know, everyone wants to get there due, but there’s really guys that have it, that deserve to be taken care of."

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk made it clear Urlacher's comments are inaccurate. There is no "lawsuit" against the NFL because the players already reached a settlement.

"No one is suing the league at this point," Florio said. "The class action was settled, years ago. The settlement makes all players who retired before final certification of the class eligible for potential benefits."

