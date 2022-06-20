Brian Urlacher Vouching For Hall Of Fame: NFL World Reacts

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 17: Brian Urlacher is honored with a Ring of Excellence ceremony for his recent induction into the Hall of Fame at Soldier Field on September 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Brian Urlacher is furious with the Pro Football Hall of Fame these days.

Urlacher joined Pat McAfee for an interview on Monday. During it, he advocated for former NFL linebacker Zach Thomas.

"I'm gonna give you one guy, this is pissing me off, Zach Thomas," he said. "How the f—k is Zach Thomas not in the Hall of Fame? Put his stats up with mine, Ray [Lewis], any other linebacker who's even close to the Hall of Fame, or been in the Hall of Fame. He's right there with us if not better."

"Why is he not in the Hall of Fame?," McAfee asked.

"I don't know," Urlacher responded. "Maybe because he's 5-foot-10, I don't know. I have no idea. I don't know. I don't get it. This pisses me off. Every year I advocated for him to get in. He was a finalist a couple years but they don't put him in. I don't understand it.

Thomas' stats speak for themselves.

The former NFL star had 1,733 tackles in 184 games. Urlacher, meanwhile, compiled 1,358 total tackles in 182 career games.

"Shout it so the @ProFootballHOF can hear!," a fan said.

"Not one NOT ONE player in this years class was better than Zach Thomas," a fan commented.

It's time to put some respect on Zach Thomas' name.