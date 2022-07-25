Brian Windhorst Clarifies The Kevin Durant, Celtics Rumors

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 10: ESPN Sideline Reporter Brian Windhorst looks on before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 10, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Celtics-Nets trade rumors involving Kevin Durant have been the talk of the NBA world to start the week.

But on Monday, ESPN senior writer Brian Windhorst took some time to quell some of that talk on Arizona sports talk radio.

Telling 98.7:

I don’t think the Nets are involved in active talks right now. … I know it came out today so it’s front of mind, but those are not fresh talks. Right now the Nets’ viewpoint is: If they can’t get their price, they’re going to ride out the storm. …They could start the season with Durant or that could be a negotiating stance.

That doesn't mean that Nets and Celtics couldn't eventually come back to the negotiating table and work something out. However, as it stands, the potential deal doesn't have much teeth to it.

Though it seems to have had an effect on Boston's All-Star wing Jaylen Brown.