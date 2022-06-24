Brian Windhorst Floats Interesting LeBron James Conspiracy Theory

The Cleveland Cavaliers are coming off an unexpectedly strong season in 2021-22 with some talented young players on the rise.

But could an old veteran superstar be making yet another return to The Land.

During Friday's episode of Get Up, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst floated the idea of a possible return for former Cavaliers superstar LeBron James.

He said some future moves involving Collin Sexton and Caris LaVert could indicate the Cavs leaving the door open for a big-time acquisition.

"If you want to have a conspiracy theory, watch the Cavs' moves over the next couple of weeks. They are going to extend Darius Garland, their All-Star point guard. That is going to happen. But they have a couple other moves that they could do that would potentially eat away their cap space for next year which is what I would think they would do as a young team. They should never be a free agent player. But if the Cavs do not retain Collin Sexton. And they do not extend Caris LaVert, which is two things on their menu of options. And they leave open their cap space in 2023, it's interesting food for thought. Just keep an eye on that."

With all his off-court ventures and family located in Los Angeles, LeBron seems pretty settled with the Lakers organization. But perhaps this past year's dud of a season opened his eyes to some new opportunities.

LeBron has one final season on his contract with the Lakers. His eldest son, Bronny, could be eligible for the NBA draft as early as 2024.

This would be LeBron's third stint with the Cavaliers organization.