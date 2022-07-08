Brian Windhorst Has Telling Update On Kevin Durant's Trade Market

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 10: ESPN Sideline Reporter Brian Windhorst looks on before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 10, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Kevin Durant set the NBA world on fire when he requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets earlier this offseason.

It's now been over a week since the superstar forward asked to switch teams, but it seems little progress has been made on possible trade negotiations.

According to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, it could be a while before anything gets done.

"We have a pretty gigantic gulf between what the Nets [think] the value of Kevin Durant is and what the market is willing to pay," he said on Friday's episode of Get Up. "... Kevin Durant is obviously a very valuable player. Nobody doubts that this guy is still in his prime years as an MVP-level candidate, who can completely swing a team from pretender to contender with his presence.

"However, the market does not want to pay a super premium price for him. Because if you trade away all of the top assets on your team to get him, he becomes less valuable to you. That gulf is why were in a stalemate right now, and could have one for a while."

The Nets' asking price for Durant is through the roof.

According to recent reports, the Brooklyn organization offered KD to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four draft picks. The Timberwolves (understandably) declined.