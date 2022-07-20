Brian Windhorst Offers Latest On Kevin Durant Trade Market

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 05: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 05, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets aren't in a rush to trade star forward Kevin Durant.

Durant asked for a trade from Brooklyn a couple of weeks ago and it looked like it was going to happen quickly before it didn't.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst is now reporting that trade talks involving Durant have slowed down in a big way.

"From what I understand, the trade talks involving Kevin Durant have slowed to a trickle," Windhorst said. "You can still get some Nets folks on the phone if you want to make an offer but they are not aggressively making outgoing calls. The league is about to go on its first significant vacation in two years. People are scattering to Europe and the national parks and Kevin Durant is still a Net. I don't think that's going to change in the short term."

The Nets could also be waiting for a team to blow them away with an offer for Durant. If that's the case, they might be waiting for at least a few more weeks.

Durant is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. He averaged 30 points per game while shooting 52% from the floor.

However, he may have to wait a little bit before he gets his wish of going somewhere else.