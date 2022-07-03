Brian Windhorst Predicts Kevin Durant's Next Team: Fans React

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 27: Sportswriter Brian Windhorst attends a practice session at the 2018 USA Basketball Men's National Team minicamp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on July 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Brian Windhorst may be the most interesting person in NBA media right now. When he speaks, it's definitely worth paying attention.

As the entire basketball world awaits news regarding Kevin Durant's trade request, Windhorst believes he knows where the veteran superstar will be playing next season.

During a recent appearance on ESPN Radio, Windhorst revealed he believes Durant will be playing for the Phoenix Suns next season.

"I believe, ultimately, that Kevin Durant will be a Phoenix Sun," Windhorst said, via Sarah Kezele.

KD to Phoenix? Watch out.

The Suns are just a year removed from their run to the NBA Finals, where they lost in six to Milwaukee. They fell to the Mavs in seven in this year's playoffs.

A Phoenix team with Durant would be deadly.

"KD wants to be in Phoenix. He has the leverage. Only a matter of time," a fan said.

Windhorst hasn't been wrong once this offseason. He may end up being right again.

"Windhorst was right about Utah and is probably right here. It was fun speculating lol. Back to the boring hum drum of the rest of the offseason," a fan said.

"What Windy says, I believe," another fan wrote.

"The man has been right thus far….," one fan tweeted.

Did Windy once again look into his crystal ball? We'll find out soon.