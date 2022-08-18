Brian Windhorst Reveals Truth About LeBron James Relationship

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 10: ESPN Sideline Reporter Brian Windhorst looks on before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 10, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

For years, ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst seemed to serve as the public's liaison for all things LeBron James.

But during a recent appearance on the SI Media Podcast, Windhorst revealed that his journalist/player relationship with LeBron isn't what it once was.

He said he used to frequently message James, but the two have recently "moved on."

“In years past, I had messaged with him, but we both kind of moved on,” Windhorst said. “LeBron doesn’t have personal relationships like that with reporters. He hasn’t for a long time.”

Windhorst was an insider for the Akron Beacon-Journal during James' first NBA stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The veteran reporter's relationship with James goes even further back than that as they both attended the same high school, St. Vincent-St. Mary. Windhorst covered his alma mater's basketball program in his early years as a reporter.

Immediately after "The Decision" that sent LeBron to Miami, ESPN hired Windhorst to follow the NBA superstar.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news of LeBron's new contract extension with the Lakers on Wednesday.