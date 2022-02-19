Bringing Back 1 Player Is “Priority” For Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have several key players heading into free agency this offseason. But according to recent reports, one of these players stands above the rest as priority No. 1.

Sources within the Dallas organization reportedly told Sports Illustrated’s Cowboy Maven that wide receiver Michael Gallup is the “priority” to re-sign in 2022.

Gallup just completed the fourth and final season of his rookie contract with the Cowboys franchise. After logging 445 yards and two touchdowns through nine games, his fourth year with the team was cut short by a season-ending ACL tear in Week 17.

Despite this injury, the Cowboys are reportedly confident in a quick return for Gallup. Earlier this week, ProFootballFocus reported that his ACL surgery “went well” and that he’ll likely be “100 percent by August” around the start of training camp.

“I think somebody could give me a long-term deal, and I think if I need to prove it again I’m pretty sure I can do that, too,” Gallup recently said, per Heavy.com.

“I know this past year wasn’t the best for me or anything, but I hope I’ve done enough and put enough on film to where the injury that I just had isn’t going to weigh me down too much,” he added. “So, that’s what I’m hoping to get out of free agency.”