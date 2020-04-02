While The Masters has officially been postponed, a decision on The Open Championship has yet to be made public. It’s reportedly coming, though.

Golf Digest is reporting that The Open Championship, set to be played at Royal St. George’s in July, will be canceled.

The decision could be announced as early as Thursday. The prestigious tournament was set to be played from July 16 to July 19.

BREAKING: The Open Championship will be canceled, multiple sources have confirmed to Golf Digest. https://t.co/0HEIGxc4nF — Brian Wacker (@brianwacker1) April 2, 2020

According to the report, insurance is the main reason for the cancelation. Unlike The Masters, the British Open has a major insurance policy protecting against global pandemics.

“Similar to Wimbledon, the R&A has a policy that shields against a global pandemic, and a source indicated the Open would have to cancel by a certain date in order to collect on its insurance premium,” according to the report.

The Open Championship reportedly has “complete cancellation insurance.”

Golf is the one sport that could presumably be played with serious social distancing, but so much goes into these major tournaments. It’s tough to imagine any of them being played until August or September at the earliest.

Shane Lowry won the 2019 Open Championship in dominant fashion. He posted a -15 score, six strokes better than Tommy Fleetwood, who came in second.

The repeat opportunity will have to wait until 2021, unfortunately.