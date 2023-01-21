Brittany Mahomes Reacts To Chad Henne's Performance
No it's not 2008, but Chad Henne just threw a playoff touchdown pass.
After Patrick Mahomes went down with an apparent ankle injury, the veteran QB stepped in admirably and led the Chiefs down the field on a scoring drive. Something that Mahomes' wife, Brittany, reacted to on Twitter.
"HENNE THING IS POSSIBLE," she exclaimed.
Other Chiefs fans chimed in as well.
"Ok, this is a fun tweet," replied Austin Kellerman.
"This the type of support we need," another said. "Let's gooooo."
"You got that right," a user commented.
"Tell 'em again Mrs. Mahomes!!"
"QUEEN OF THE KINGDOM IS ALL IN!!!!" a Chiefs fan tweeted.
"Husband gets hurt and she says this publicly. Not to mention her community service work in Kansas City. I won't take any slander on her," another said.
Mahomes is questionable to return in the second half.