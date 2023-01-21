Brittany Mahomes Reacts To Chad Henne's Performance

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: (L-R) Gracie Hunt and Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs check out social media on the field before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

No it's not 2008, but Chad Henne just threw a playoff touchdown pass.

After Patrick Mahomes went down with an apparent ankle injury, the veteran QB stepped in admirably and led the Chiefs down the field on a scoring drive. Something that Mahomes' wife, Brittany, reacted to on Twitter.

"HENNE THING IS POSSIBLE," she exclaimed.

Other Chiefs fans chimed in as well.

"Ok, this is a fun tweet," replied Austin Kellerman.

"This the type of support we need," another said. "Let's gooooo."

"You got that right," a user commented.

"Tell 'em again Mrs. Mahomes!!"

"QUEEN OF THE KINGDOM IS ALL IN!!!!" a Chiefs fan tweeted.

"Husband gets hurt and she says this publicly. Not to mention her community service work in Kansas City. I won't take any slander on her," another said.

Mahomes is questionable to return in the second half.