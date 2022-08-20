Brittany Mahomes Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Performance Today

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes put on a show during the Kansas City Chiefs' preseason matchup on Saturday.

The superstar QB was slinging the rock like only he knows how, leading his team to seemingly effortless touchdowns on each of the first two drives..

Mahomes put the Chiefs in striking distance with a beautiful deep-ball dime to Justin Watson before finishing off the first drive with a corner-fade TD pass to Jody Fortson.

Mahomes wife, Brittany, took to Twitter to react to her husband's outstanding start to this afternoon's game.

On the Chiefs' very next drive, Mahomes pulled off one of his trademark unconventional pass competitions — rolling left and throwing right across his body for a first down.

This incredible play set up yet another touchdown pass to Fortson.

"Not many people can do that," Brittany added.

Through two drives, Mahomes logged 162 yards and two touchdowns on 12/19 passing. In the Chiefs' preseason opener, he went 6/7 for 60 yards and a touchdown.

If his preseason play is any indication, Mahomes could be in for a big year this coming season.