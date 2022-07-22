Brittany Mahomes Reveals The Text She Waits For All Year From Patrick Mahomes

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes is away from his family as he takes on Kansas City Chiefs 2022 training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

This is Mahomes' sixth time going to training camp — and his longtime girlfriend/now-wife, Brittany, is accustomed to his habits.

"Look forward every year to the text from @PatrickMahomes asking for all our logins and passwords once he gets to camp," she wrote on Twitter Friday, the first day of Chiefs training camp.

Patrick and Brittany tied the knot at their lavish Hawaii wedding back in March. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes, in February.

Though Mahomes is beginning to reach veteran status in the NFL, the 26-year-old superstar is still excited about training camp.

"Report day tomorrow! #ChiefsKingdom Lets get it!!" he wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to return to the Super Bowl after failing to make the title game for the first time since 2018 this past season.