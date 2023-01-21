Brittany Mahomes' Tweet About Jaguars Fan Going Viral

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 17: Brittany Matthews, girlfriend of quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes is taking in all the energy of today's Divisional Round matchup in Kansas City — the good and the bad.

The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a viral tweet about a Jaguars fan she saw on the streets of KC.

"Just saw a Jaguars fan, whip it out and pee on a lamp post on ward parkway…while his friend videoed lololololol Today gonna be fun," she wrote.

Fans on both sides are understandably pumped about this afternoon's Divisional Round matchup. The Chiefs faithful are looking forward to seeing their team play for the first time this postseason due to their first-round bye. The Jaguars are coming fresh off of an incredible comeback win over the Chargers in the Wild Card Round.

Chiefs fans will no doubt dominate the crowd at Arrowhead Stadium, but there seems to be at least some Jaguars fans infiltrating the stands.

Today's game will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET.