Brittany Mahomes Waits All Year For 1 Text From Patrick: Fans React

Earlier this week, Patrick Mahomes left his family for training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri.

By now, Mahomes is a seasoned veteran as this is his sixth time attending training camp. However, even he has a few faults - such as not coming properly prepared for camp.

Brittany Mahomes revealed that Patrick consistently forgets all of their passwords once he gets to camp.

"Look forward every year to the text from @PatrickMahomes asking for all our logins and passwords once he gets to camp," she wrote on Twitter Friday, the first day of Chiefs training camp.

Fans loved the admission from Brittany because they all know the struggle.

"Mahomes can remember defenses from film study and every responsibility in an Andy Reid playbook but can’t remember his Netflix account. He’s just like us," another person joked.

Patrick himself responded to the accusation as well. All he could do is laugh.

Stars, they're just like us.