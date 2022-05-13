New Decision Reached On Brittney Griner's Detention

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury durring pregame warmups at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

On Friday, the basketball world received an update on WNBA star Brittney Griner. Her pretrial detention in Russia has been extended by 30 days, according to ESPN's T.J. Quinn.

Additionally, a judge denied a second request to move Griner to home detention. She was originally scheduled to have a hearing on May 19.

While this may seem like unfortunate news for Griner, apparently this isn't a surprising decision.

"This was expected, and Russian officials are expected to continue with the legal process while negotiations take place for her release," Quinn wrote. "No way to guess how long that might take. Sometimes it’s years."

Earlier this month, it was announced that the U.S. government considers Griner to be wrongfully detailed by the Russian government. This led many to believe that government officials would try to negotiate her release rather than let Russia’s legal system play out.

With the WNBA season underway, league commissioner Cathy Engelbert made it clear that bringing Griner back home remains their top priority.

“As we begin the 2022 season, we are keeping Brittney at the forefront of what we do through the game of basketball and in the community,” Engelbert said. “We continue to work on bringing Brittney home and are appreciative of the support the community has shown BG and her family during this extraordinarily challenging time.”