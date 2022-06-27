Brittney Griner Appearing In Court: Sports World Reacts

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

WNBA star Brittney Griner is set to appear in a Russian court on Monday.

It's for a preliminary hearing ahead of her trial, which is set to take place soon. If Griner is convicted, she'll face 10 years in a Russian prison.

Griner has been in jail for over 100 days after there was an incident at the Moscow airport. She was detained because Russian officials found hashish oil in her luggage.

The sports world is still rightfully upset that Griner isn't being allowed to come back to the United States.

The U.S. State Department has been trying to get Griner home for a while now and still sees this case as a "top priority."

Fans and media will not rest until Griner is brought safely back to the United States

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing situation.