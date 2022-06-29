Brittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Shares Heartbreaking News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury kisses her wife Cherelle Griner in the stands after the Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs semifinals to win the series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February because of an incident at an airport in near Moscow.

Griner's wife, Cherelle, opened up about her situation while speaking to Rev. Al Sharpton on his "Keepin' It Real" show on SiriusXM.

Cherelle's latest update on Brittney is heartbreaking. She revealed her wife is "terrified" in Russia right now.

"BG is struggling. She's a human. She's struggling," Cherelle said. "She's there, terrified. She's there alone. I mean, even in America, if she was going through a legal proceeding, she wouldn't be doing it alone, you know?"

Cherelle continued: "Everything about this is just your biggest nightmare. On top of the fact that BG is in a situation where this isn't even a trial. Honestly, considering an execution, Russia has a 99 percent conviction rate. Nothing about this is justice."

Russian authorities claim Griner had cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. They also accused her of smuggling a narcotic substance.

If convicted, Griner could face up to 10 years in prison.

Griner's trial is set to begin this Friday.